StockNews.com Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 111,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.