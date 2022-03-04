StockNews.com Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.68. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

