StockNews.com Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.
Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 366,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,746,448. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
