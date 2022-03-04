StockNews.com Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on THC. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.07.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.