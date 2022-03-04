StockNews.com Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.59.
NYSE:VALE opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
