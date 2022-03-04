StockNews.com Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.59.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.