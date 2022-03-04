StockNews.com Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Hold”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,859. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.