StockNews.com Upgrades Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

