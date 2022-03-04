Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 937.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,903 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM traded down $5.41 on Friday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 491,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,514,799. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

