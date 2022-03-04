Stonnington Group LLC Buys 154,067 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 759.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,067 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $140.08. 427,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The stock has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

