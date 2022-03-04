Stonnington Group LLC Buys 81,574 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 943.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,574 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 491.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $376.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,388. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

