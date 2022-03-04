Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 294.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after buying an additional 289,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,584 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

