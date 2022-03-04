Stonnington Group LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 855.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 896,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.40. 313,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,395,374. The stock has a market cap of $546.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.