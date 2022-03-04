StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in February

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVAUF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC started coverage on StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

SVAUF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

