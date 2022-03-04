Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strategic Education’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite top-line growth on a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings declined due to the lower contribution from the U.S. Higher Education segment. The segment’s revenues fell 14.9% year over year due to lower fourth-quarter enrollments and revenues per student. In 2021, earnings fell 27.8% and the operating margin dropped 570 basis points. Yet, the company remains focused on investing in opportunities within its diversified portfolio for 2022. Although the company is focused on reversing Strayer University’s enrollment declines and is returning to a positive track, we wait for better visibility. Shares of Strategic Education have declined significantly in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Strategic Education by 80.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

