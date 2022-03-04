Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

STRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

