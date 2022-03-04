Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €86.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.14 ($95.66).

Shares of SAX stock traded up €1.50 ($1.69) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €67.75 ($76.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($85.45). The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 109.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

