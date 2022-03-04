Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,123,579 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.85.
SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.