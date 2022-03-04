Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,123,579 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.85.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

