Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,634 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,490,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.