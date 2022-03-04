Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 391,812 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 164.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,812 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 7.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $37,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,287. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $60.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

