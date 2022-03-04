Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,781 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 469,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,410,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

