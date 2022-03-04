Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $99.70. 140,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

