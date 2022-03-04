Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises about 5.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Sun Life Financial worth $72,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after acquiring an additional 954,491 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,496,000 after acquiring an additional 309,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after acquiring an additional 657,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,740. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

