Supreme (LON:SUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $169.00

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.29), with a volume of 509277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.52).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.22) price target on shares of Supreme in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £198.85 million and a P/E ratio of 19.85.
Supreme Company Profile (LON:SUP)
Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.
