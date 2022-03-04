Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Releases Earnings Results

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,528. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Surface Oncology by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Surface Oncology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Surface Oncology by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

