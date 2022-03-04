Susan L. Menzel Sells 20,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CF opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

