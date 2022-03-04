Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.73) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

