SVB Leerink Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $48.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $59.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $880,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,451. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

