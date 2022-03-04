S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.06. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.