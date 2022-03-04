Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Trading Down 0.3%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 3,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVCPU. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,991,000.

