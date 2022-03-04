Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

SSREY stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

