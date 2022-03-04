Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO opened at $324.90 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $275.99 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.70 and a 200-day moving average of $370.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.09.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

