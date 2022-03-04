Symmetry Partners LLC Has $517,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,934,272 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $562.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.06. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 493.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.