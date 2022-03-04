Symmetry Partners LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

