Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $238.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $239.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.