SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0136

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $2,739.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00229161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,809,267 coins and its circulating supply is 123,776,037 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

