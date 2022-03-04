Syquant Capital Sas Acquires New Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Cerner makes up 1.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

