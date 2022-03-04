Syquant Capital Sas Has $635,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Syquant Capital Sas decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.08.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.74. The company had a trading volume of 455,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,561,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

