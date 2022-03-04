Syquant Capital Sas Invests $86,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. 1,039,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,407,461. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $124.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

