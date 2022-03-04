Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TVE. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.29.

TVE stock opened at C$5.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$5.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

