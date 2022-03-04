Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TVE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,460. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.