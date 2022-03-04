Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will report $168.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $170.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $141.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $851.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.82.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $112.96. 240,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.52 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,063. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

