Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $49,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.52. 89,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average is $235.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.