Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $294.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $294.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

