Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 935 ($12.55) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 940 ($12.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 713.40 ($9.57) on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.02). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 715.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 694.06.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

