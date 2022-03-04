Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

TETCU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

