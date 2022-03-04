Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

