Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDS opened at $17.71 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

