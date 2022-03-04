Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $16.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE HLLY opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

