Terracoin Trading 47% Lower This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 47% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $415,740.63 and $2,923.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00739771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00197014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

