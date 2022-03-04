Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $839.29 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $842.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

